Krishna Mohini Serial Upcoming Twist: Krishna moves out of her room; Aryaman’s emotional breakdown

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions saw the major drama of the big misunderstanding creeping into the relationship of Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan) and Krishna (Debattama Saha). Mohini (Ketaki Kulkarni) created unrest by sowing the seed of the illicit affair that troubled Krishna. Krishna demanded that Aryaman divorce her and marry Mohini. She volunteered to leave the house.

The upcoming episode will see the family convincing Krishna to stay in the house. Mohini’s gloomy nature will also prompt Krishna to stay back. However, she will take the big decision of leaving Aryaman’s room and shifting to Mohini’s room. Mohini will feel suffocated by the presence of Krishna in the room.

Aryaman will plead before Krishna and even fall at her feet to stop her from going out of the room. But Krishna will be adamant and will move out. Aryaman will have an emotional breakdown.

What will happen next?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.