Krishna Mohini Serial Upcoming Twist: Mohini wants Krishna’s child; Aryaman grows wild in anger

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Mohini (Ketaki Kulkarni) coming to the house after marrying Siddharth. The family is forced to accept her as a daughter-in-law, but Mohini is all set to show her real colours.

The upcoming episode will see Mohini’s Mooh dikhayi happening. Mohini will ask Krishna (Debattama Saha) for a gift, and Krishna will promise to give whatever she asks for. Mohini will ask Krishna to give her kid soon after its birth. She will cite that she will never be able to become a mother, hence will want Krishna’s kid for herself. All in the family will be shocked. Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan) will lose his cool and flare up at Mohini. He will threaten to get her arrested. However, Krishna will try to calm Aryaman down by saying that Mohini will not be able to do what she is saying.

What will happen next?

