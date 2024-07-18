Krishna Mohini Serial Upcoming Twist: New revelation out; Aryaman and Krishna join hands

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with differences being created in the relationship of Krishna (Debattama Saha) and Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan). As we know, Mohini (Ketaki Kulkarni) has demanded the divorce of Aryaman and Krishna, so that her child gets a secure future. She has also stated her greed for money and property.

The upcoming episode will see Krishna finding out more about Mohini’s intentions. But Mohini will also play her game forward in order to keep Krishna and Aryaman away.

However, the biggest revelation will be of Aryaman and Krishna being hand in hand in their mission to expose Mohini. It will be revealed that Krishna trusts in Aryaman more than herself and that she will be sure of Mohini having blamed Aryaman with a big intention. Krishna will get proof of Mohini not having her tablets, thus indicating that she is not pregnant. She will also find her saree being burnt and this will prompt her to believe in Aryaman.

Aryaman and Krishna will plan to pretend to be away from each other, in order to find Mohini’s real intentions.

What will happen next?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.