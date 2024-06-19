Krishna Mohini Spoiler: Aryaman spots Krishna and Mohan at the clinic; Krishna decides to tell the truth

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Krishna (Debattama Saha) deciding to support Mohan (Ketaki Kulkarni) in his cause towards becoming a lady. As we know, Mohan got injured and that was when Krishna realized that she had to step up and help her brother attain his life goals. She promised to give Mohan what he wanted, and also help him in his transformation from being a male to female.

The upcoming episode will see Krishna along with Anuradha setting up a doctor appointment for Mohan to discuss about his gender transformation. However, Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan) will visit the hospital owing to professional reasons. He will see Krishna with Anuradha coming out of the doctor’s chamber. Also, he will recollect Krishna telling him that she is taking Mohan for a regular check-up post his injury.

At home, Aryaman will undergo further tension with Ananya deciding to leave the house. This will create a rift between the two families who were living as one big family under one household. Aryaman’s mother will accuse Krishna for the rift, but heart of hearts, Aryaman has started to love Krishna. While Arya will want to confess his love, Krishna will want to tell Aryaman about Mohan.

Krishna Mohini Ep 51 18th June Written Episode Update

Ananya asked Aryaman to choose between her and Krishna. Aryaman chose Krishna and told Ananya that he did not feel close to Ananya. Ananya decided to leave home.

What will happen next?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.