Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai spoiler: Naren learns about Nandini’s mother’s suicide

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai produced by Jamnadas Majethia, can gear up for interesting drama. As seen so far, Naren assures Nandini to trust his family and to place her hand in his. He promises Nandini that he will never let her be unhappy. As Vishakha’s wedding unfolds, the dynamics between Naren and Nandini subtly shift, marked Nandini imprints Naren’s initial “N” in her Mehendi.

Amidst the festivities, Nandini and Naren have cute moments of teasing each other, and something happens accidentally that brings them closer together during Vineet’s naak khichayi ceremony. Later, Naren tells Nandini about his family members and his uneasy relationship with his father. However, Naren’s family members are not as noble as he describes them.

In the coming episode, Naren talks to Mama and wonders why Nandini gets upset whenever dowry is mentioned. Mama shares a heartbreaking story about how her mother was forced to give dowry and tragically ended her life due to the pressure. Nandini overhears this conversation and breaks down in tears. Touched by Nandini’s pain, Naren vows to marry her without any dowry.

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai Ep 9 29 February 2024 Written Episode Update

Set in Gujarat, the show puts the spotlight on Nandini (Meera Deosthale), who has been raised by her maternal uncle and aunt, played by Jagat Rawat and Sejal Jha. Deeply rooted in tradition, Nandini respects her elders, she’s well-read, and is progressive in her thoughts. Her Mama (paternal uncle) has taught her to question what she doesn’t understand, and Nandini does so fearlessly. Actor Zaan Khan essays the role of Nandini’s husband, Naren Ratanshi.