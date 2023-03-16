Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Ranbir fights with the goons and Khushi calls the police. Everyone is arrested and Khushi calls Prachi for help to save Ranbir.

Later, Khushi’s mother and her friend devise a plan against Ranbir. Lali tries to get Khushi to lie and tell the inspector that it was Ranbeer who beat her up. Khushi tells the truth which infuriates Lali. Khushi asks Prachi to make her a promise and save Ranbir.

Now, in the coming episode, Prachi takes the guarantee of Ranbir and the police set him free. Prachi and Ranbir argue and soon she starts nursing his wound. Khushi gets happy to see them together. Meanwhile, Akshay comes to the police station to save Ranbir but soon he learns that Prachi and Ranbir are married. Akshay feels heartbroken as he plans to propose to Prachi.

What will happen next? Will Akshay break their bond?

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!