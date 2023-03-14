Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Kaya feels that she has feelings for Ranbir and speaks with Prachi. The latter gives her advice too. Kaya feels conflicted about her feelings.

Ranbir goes to Khushi’s house to speak to her mother. However, Khushi’s mother and her boyfriend create a ruckus and also try to hit Khushi. Ranbir comes to her rescue but instead gets arrested for physically abusing them. Khushi grabs a phone and calls Prachi. She pleads to save Ranbir after informing her about the entire incident.

Now, in the coming episode, Balbir also gets arrested along with Ranbir. He then requests Laali to save him and trap Ranbir. Soon, Laali threatens Khushi to tell the inspector that Ranbir has beaten her. Khushi gets shocked and refuses to do so but Laali warns her about the consequences. Laali blames Ranbir for beating Khushi and asks her to tell the Inspector the truth.

What will happen next? Will Khushi lie to the inspector?

