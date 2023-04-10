Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Ranbir and Prachi get stuck in a lift and start blaming each other. Meanwhile, Akshay learns about Prachi being trapped in a lift and tries to save her. At home, Rhea promises Pallavi to bring Ranbir home safely. Later, Ranbir and Prachi exit the lift safely. Akshay cuddles Prachi and Rhea takes Ranbir home.

Prachi tells Sahana and Dadi about the incident and also reveals how Akshay saved her. Dadi and Sahana witness Akshay’s love and care for her and soon advise Prachi to consider Akshay’s love proposal. Prachi fails to forget her life with Ranbir and leaves the house to think about Dadi and Sahana’s advice.

Now, in the coming episode, Khushi and her maai head home after selling flowers on the road. However, soon a rickshaw driver pulls Khushi inside the auto and pushes her maai. The rickshaw driver kidnaps Khushi and takes him away while her maai shouts for help. Soon, he takes the little girl to his boss who decides to sell Khushi and get a hefty amount in return.

Will Prachi and Ranbir save Khushi?

