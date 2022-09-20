Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya by Balaji Telefilms is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As we reported earlier, Rahul and his henchmen decide to carry out their strategy. Meanwhile, Ranbir grabs Prachi’s hand and takes her away. However, the two soon start arguing as Ranbir feels Prachi was risking her life by arguing with the goons. Sahana witnesses their cute nok-jhok and gets happy.

Later, Rhea comes to talk to Rahul and bribes him. Rahul agrees and Rhea acts in front of the family of saving them. Amidst this Rahul gets angry when Aaliya tries to argue with him. Furious Rahul reveals to the family that Rhea had bribed him inside the room and this is her fake act to impress all. Ranbir and Pallavi get shocked by his statement.

Now, in the coming episode, Aaliya argues with the goons and tries to save Rhea from the allegations. Soon, the goons demand a ring from Prachi, but she refuses to give it. When a goon grabs her hand, Ranbir hits him. The goons get angry and spread a poisonous gas which makes everyone unconscious. Prachi and Ranbir manage to escape from the hall but Prachi inhales the gas and falls down unconscious. Ranbir notices her and gets shocked.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Ranbir manage to save Prachi?

