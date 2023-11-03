Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi gets emotional on her bidaai

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Akshay expresses his concern over losing Prachi. However, Vishakha asks her to handle the situation calmly. Akshay confides in Vishakha about his woes and soon offers Khushi’s full custody to Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar). The latter gets happy but Akshay has different evil plans in his mind. Soon, Akshay thinks that he will create such a situation that Prachi will happily marry him instead of Ranbir.

Pandit ji sees Ranbir’s kundalini and reveals to him that these four coming days are dangerous for him. However, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) ignores his prediction and decides to go ahead with the wedding. Ranbir and Prachi get engaged and during the engagement ceremony, Akshay also apologizes to Kohli’s family.

In the coming episode, Mihika spoils Prachi’s dress but Ranbir comes up with a solution and helps Prachi. They get dressed in red bridal outfits and finally get married. Ranbir and Prachi take the blessings of the elders after the wedding. At the bidaai, Prachi gets emotional and cries. Manpreet and Ashok also cry as they send off their daughter with Ranbir.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2573 3rd November 2023 Written Episode Update

