Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Dushyant’s Dangerous Move On Purvi, RV Shocked

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs for the last eleven years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Purvi (Rachi Sharma) calls the man who tried to kill Harleen. The mystery man reveals that Monisha’s father hired him to target Harleen. Not only that, even Purvi was on the radar. Meanwhile, Dushyant arrives and tries to portray that RV (Abrar Qazi) and his family tried to kill Monisha.

In the upcoming episode, Dushyant cancels all his business and contracts with RV. RV accepts everything, highlighting that whatever luxury is there, he has earned it not only for himself but for Dushyant also. Dushyant becomes angry and asks him man to kill Purvi. His goon points a gun at Purvi, but she asks Dushyant to be careful whatever he says because she already knows that he will try to do these things, so she is going live that is telecasting in every household.

Dushyant controls himself and threatens Purvi, upon which Purvi reminds him that everything is being recorded, so it’s better he be careful. Dushyant changes his tone and tells everyone that Monisha might have been mistaken to understand them, and he takes her with him.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).