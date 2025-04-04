Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Guru Maa Predicts Prarthana’s Future, Hints At Her Marriage With Raunak

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major ups and downs. The show continues to rule over the audience’s hearts. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Payal requests Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) to hide the truth about her boyfriend Rocky from Raunak (Akshay Bindra) and his housemates, leaving her in a dilemma.

In the upcoming episode, Guru Maa meets Prarthana after her confrontation with Smita. She tells Prarthana to relax and, predicting her figure, assures her that her fate is not here but somewhere very nice. She reveals that she might feel that everything has come to an end at one moment, but Prarthana’s destiny will take her to the right place.

Guru Maa indirectly tries to tell Prarthana that her destiny is with Raunak, and nobody can stop that. Though her marriage is fixed with Bhavesh, the tables will turn, and Prarthana will get married to Raunak. On the other hand, Ketki confronts Payal, taking her to one side, which seems to indicate that Ketki got to know about Payal’s affair with Rocky.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.