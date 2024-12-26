Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Harleen Accepts Purvi As Daughter-in-law, Monisha Shocked

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, has seen interesting ups and downs in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). Purvi takes a stand for Khushi, but Armaan asks her to stay away, so he takes Khushi.

In the upcoming episode, Armaan warns Khushi. RV regains consciousness, and he expresses his feelings for Purvi, revealing that they are made for each other. However, RV manipulates the topic when Purvi asks what he thinks about their relationship. On the other hand, Monisha worries that things are getting out of her hands as she feels RV and Purvi are getting close.

Harleen blesses Purvi to be with RV forever. She accepts her as daughter-in-law and expresses her gratitude for always protecting RV. She tells her that she feels herself lucky that Purvi is her daughter-in-law. Later, RV is discharged from the hospital, and Monisha welcomes him. But she tells him to let her do the aarti first. Harleen stops Monisha, and Dadi tells her that only RV’s mother or an older person can do the aarti, not an outsider, shocking Monisha.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).