Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Monisha And Jasbir Kidnap Purvi, RV Worried

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, entertains the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). Purvi and Diya try to stop the wedding, but Harleen and others tell the priest to finish the ceremony.

In the upcoming episode, Netra comes downstairs and exposes Monisha in front of everyone. RV confronts her for doing this, and she tries to look great that she risked her life for RV. Diya taunts Deepika and calls Monisha’s act a mere way to steal things. Vaishali gets angry with Diya. Netra takes Monisha with her to talk.

Purvi follows them and discovers that Monisha, Netra, and Jasbir are together. She tries to record the scene but fails. Still, Purvi tries to gather information. Monisha finds something fishy and catches Purvi. Diya expresses her concern about Purvi to Yug. Monisha and Jasbir kidnap Purvi as she discovers their plan. Purvi tries to reach out to RV but fails. RV is worried for Purvi.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).