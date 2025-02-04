Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Monisha Makes Shocking Revelation About Harleen, Purvi And RV Shocked

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with gripping storylines and major dramas. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Purvi (Rachi Sharma) exposes Monisha’s truth, showing Jasbir’s confession. But Monisha breaks the phone. However, Purvi calls Netra to prove her statement right.

In the upcoming episode, Netra reveals that Monisha plotted against RV. She asked her to meet RV (Abrar Qazi) at the party and accuse him of molestation. Monisha denies this, but Purvi confronts her. Dipika takes Monisha’s side, but nobody believes her. Beji throws Monisha out of the house, but Dipika and Monisha try to tell everyone that Purvi has conspired against them.

But all the housemates accuse Monisha. As Monisha faces all the allegations and bashing, she makes a shocking revelation about Harleen. Monisha says that since everyone is accusing her, she cannot take it, but she reveals that Harleen is the person who asked her to do all these things, leaving Harleen spellbound. On the other hand, RV and Purvi are shocked, as are all the housemates.

