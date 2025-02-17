Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Monisha Stabs Purvi, RV Meets With An Accident

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs for the last eleven years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV (Abrar Qazi) decided to visit the Vaishno Devi temple. However, Purvi and RV are separated on their way, and Purvi is unconscious. Later, people save her, and she gives birth to a girl child.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi keeps her daughter in a temple, handing her responsibility to God. Purvi runs away for life but bumps into Monisha. As she runs, she finds Armaan and hopes that he will save him. But Monisha, Jasbir, and Armaan attack Purvi. Purvi stays strong and announces that her daughter will live and a Bhakt will upbringing.

However, Monisha Gets pissed and takes no time to kill P rvi. She gets closer and stabs her with a knife, leading to heavy bleeding. Purvi’s condition worsens as she vomits blood and falls down. On the other hand, Jasbir hits RV with his car, leading to his massive hurt.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluw lia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).