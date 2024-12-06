Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Netra Blackmails Monisha, Purvi Threatens Her

Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with amazing storylines and major dramas. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Netra decides to marry RV (Abrar Qazi) to take revenge on him. She also clarifies to Monisha that she will marry RV but won’t get divorced, leaving her shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Monisha tells Deepika that she has decided to expose Netra. As she rushes to reveal the truth, Netra intervenes. She tells her to expose her, and she will accept everything. Netra tells her that she will accept and reveals that Monisha hired her to do all this. Netra blackmails Monisha, saying that how everyone will behave after they find Monisha is the reason behind all the chaos going on. Monisha feels helpless.

On the other hand, Harleen tells Purvi (Rachi Sharma) to share everything with her about what she will do to save RV. Purvi meets Monisha and offers her double the money as the person she is working for. As Purvi threatens Netra, she reveals that she will marry RV to take revenge for Sahil. Purvi tries to tell Netra that RV didn’t kill Sahil, but she ignores her, warning her not to piss her off.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).