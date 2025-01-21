Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Netra Points A Gun At Monisha, Purvi Finds Proof

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience with interesting ups and downs in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Khushi finds something fishy between RV and Purvi. Netra threatens Monisha, demanding money from her. Monisha calls Jasbir to ask for help in getting rid of Netra.

In the upcoming episode, Jasbir tells Monisha that the only way is there to get rid of Netra, and that is to kill her again once. Monisha agrees and commands him to eliminate Netra. However, Monisha’s game plan fails as Netra saves herself from Monisha’s cunning plan. She brings Monisha into a room and points a gun on her head, asking her that she called Jasbir to kill her. Netra looks furious, and she might expose Monisha.

On the other hand, Purvi and Khushi are together. Khushi wonders about Monisha’s warning about RV. Later, Purvi hears from her people that there is a camera in the room where Netra has taken Monisha. Theh also reveals that whatever they talk will be recorded, which makes Purvi feel relaxed, and Khushi smiles at her victory. It seems Purvi will find proof against Monisha this time.

Will Purvi be able to expose Monisha in front of everyone?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).