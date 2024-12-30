Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Netra Threatens Monisha, Purvi Investigates The Truth

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. RV promises to be with her. Purvi warns Armaan, who tells her to stay away from her matter. Monisha panics as RV breaks up with her.

In the upcoming episode, Deepika tries to convince Monisha that RV is not interested in her, as he said. Netra asks the police to let her call, and he agrees. Netra calls Monisha and threatens her that if she fails to get her out of jail, then she will unveil her truth in front of everyone. Monisha tells Deepika this, and she advises her not to help Netra because if they help her come out of jail, then everyone will think that whatever happened with RV is because of Monisha and her.

Purvi decides to investigate the truth, and she comes to the police station. She tells the police that she doubts that someone else is also involved with Netra. Purvi reveals that she doubts Monisha. Purvi meets Netra, who asks her why the meeting is taking place. Purvi tells Netra to reveal the truth about who was involved with her in this whole matter.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).