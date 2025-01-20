Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Netra Threatens Monisha, Purvi Plans To Expose Her

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been ruling over the audience’s hearts for the last ten years with major twists and turns. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. Purvi (Rachi Sharma) meets Khushi during the Lohri celebrations. Monisha sees Khushi and warns her, highlighting that RV (Abrar Qazi) belongs to only her. Khushi questions Purvi about her relationship with RV, but she ignores it.

Netra runs away from the jail and calls Monisha, threatening her with money. Monisha looks stressed, but she then tries to steal money from Deepika’s safe. Khushi hugs Purvi and gets hiccups. RV tells Khushi that he loves her, which Monisha overhears, leaving her shocked.

Purvi discovers Netra’s escape. Netra comes to the Lohri celebrations to take money from Monisha. Monisha seeks help from Jassie to kill Netra. Netra holds Monisha in a room at gunpoint and threatens her. On the other hand, Purvi plans to expose Monisha. Monisha and Netra are unaware that their conversation is being recorded.

Will Purvi be successful in exposing Monisha?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).