Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Netra Tries To Attack Kashish, Jassie Discovers About RV And Purvi’s Plan

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, entertains the audience with interesting ups and downs in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). Kashish reveals she is pregnant with RV’s child, shocking everyone. Harleen becomes unconscious with a sudden shocker.

In the upcoming episode, RV accepts being the father of Kashish’s child, which shocks Monisha. Jassie talks to himself and is shocked to discover RV’s characterless personality. RV’s grandfather taunts him for his behavior and accuses him of ruining their reputation. Harleen orders RV to marry Kashish, but Netra intervenes, highlighting that RV is marrying her.

Harleen highlights that he has to marry Kashish because she is his child’s mother, creating great confusion. Netra meets Kashish in a separate room. Netra reveals to Kashish that she could have revealed this truth earlier but is also pregnant, leaving Kashish shocked. Netra tries to attack Kashish, but she saves herself, hitting Netra. On the other hand, RV’s grandfather reveals that Purvi will replace Kashish in the ‘mandap,’ which Jassie overhears and discovers about RV and Purvi’s plan.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).