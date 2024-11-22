Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Oh No! Monisha Discovers Purvi And RV’s Plan, Warns Jassie

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has entertained the audience for the past ten years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Purvi (Rachi Sharma) tells RV (Abrar Qazi) to trap Sahil in their plan. Yug offers Sahil a big deal, which makes him happy and healthy, and he dreams of settling down with Netra.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi intensifies that scene in which those who conspire against others never become successful. Diya brings an outfit, fake beard, and moustache for Yug, who disguises himself as a businessman. Purvi and RV look confident in their plan. Monisha becomes suspicious of RV and Purvi and asks her housemates about it. Harleen reveals that RV, Purvi, and Yug have fooled Sahil and are meeting him at a restaurant.

Monisha is shocked, and she calls Jassie, informing him that RV and Purvi have discovered that Sahil hired Matthew to kill Purvi, creating an intense moment. On the other hand, Yug, RV, and Purvi are eagerly waiting for Sahil. The grandfather reveals in front of everyone the exact location they have asked Sahil to meet.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).