Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Oh No! Monisha Kidnaps Purvi, Plans To Burn Her Alive

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with interesting twists and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Purvi (Rachi Sharma) tries to trap Monisha by recording her confession. But Jasbir overhears and informs Monisha about it. Monisha manipulates Netra and sends her away, giving her money. RV (Abrar Qazi) worries about Purvi and Monisha.

In the upcoming episode, Netra leaves, taking a bag full of money. As Purvi comes to see if everything is recorded, Monisha pulls her inside. Monisha reveals that she has found that she tried to set up a trap for herself. She highlights Purvi’s mistake is that she trusts Netra, who only wants money. Monisha tied Purvi to the chair and held her hostage.

Diya and Khushi look worried. Khushi asks if she should reveal the truth in front of everyone, but Diya stops her. Monisha tells Purvi that now she will finish her chapter, as everyone will celebrate Lohri outside, and she will burn Purvi inside the house. Purvi is shocked by the failure of her plan.

It will be interesting to see whether Purvi will be able to save herself or Monisha will win.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).