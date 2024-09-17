Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: OMG! Court Orders RV To Marry Neha In Nine Days, Purvi Distressed

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama revolving around Neha’s fake molestation case on RV (Abrar Qazi). RV is in his car and spots Monisha in traffic. Interestingly, he sees Monisha with Jasbir, leaving him confused and shocked. RV confronts Monisha and questions her about the reason for meeting Jasbir. He also warns her not to lie. Monisha, intense, somehow saves herself.

In the upcoming episode, Neha and RV will appear in court as their hearing dates are near. Neha expresses her concern in front of the judge about being confused about whether RV will marry her or not. She shares that RV and his family might be pretending so that RV will not be accused of molestation.

The judge asks RV his opinion, and he reveals that earlier, he was not ready for the marriage, but after his wife Purvi and his family’s advice, he is ready to marry as this may simply be the situation. Upon hearing both sides, the court orders RV to marry Neha in nine days, leaving everyone shocked.

It will be interesting to see how Purvi and RV will win this war against Neha.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).