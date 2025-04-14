Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Payal Gets Married To Harsh, Smita Shocked

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major ups and downs. The show continues to rule over hearts. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) arrives at Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) and Bhavesh’s wedding to expose Bhavesh.

In the upcoming episode, Payal doubts her groom. She comes to check whether the person she is marrying is Raunak. However, Payal fails to discover the truth. As she comes out, Payal meets her boyfriend Rocky. Before Payal could do anything, Ketki made a plan. She employs goons and gets Rocky unconscious as the goons make him smell some drugs. Payal is shocked by this incident, while Ketki looks determined.

On the other hand, Payal and Harsh exchange garlands, beginning the wedding rituals. Payal looks happy, unaware that Harsh is her groom disguised as Raunak. At the same time, Harsh looks tense but completes the ceremony. However, his grandmother, Harsh’s mother, and Smita notice something fishy.

Will Harsh be exposed before getting married to Payal?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.