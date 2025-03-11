Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana’s Mother Requests Raunak To Stay Away From Her – Will Raunak Agree?

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience with interesting ups and downs for the last ten years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Smita hires Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) to bring Raunak (Akshay Bindra) close to Payal. She sends three of them to the club. Payal makes Prarthana wear a modern dress to get her entry into the club.

In the upcoming episode, Raunak’s friend tries to get close to Prarthana even though she asks him to stay away. On the other hand, Payal dances with Raunak, but he wonders about Prarthana. As Raunak’s friend tries to molest Prarthana, Raunak comes and beats him.

Later, Raunak saves Prarthana and gives her his jacket. He brings her to her house, where Prarthana’s mother requests that Raunak stay away from Prarthana. She highlights that it is better for both of them that Raunak stay away from Prarthana. Raunak is shocked, while Prarthana looks tense, leaving him in a dilemma.

Will Raunak agree to this demand?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.