Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Purvi Collects Proof Against Monisha, Will RV Find Harleen’s Culprit?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been ruling over the audience’s hearts for the last ten years. It features interesting ups and downs in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Monisha and Dushyant get Netra released from jail. But they kidnap her to kill her and finish this chapter. Purvi discovers Netra’s release and heads out to find her.

In the upcoming episode, RV confronts Painter after he discovers his whereabouts. Netra runs away from the clutches of Dushyant’s goon. Purvi comes to rescue her. Purvi saves her, but Netra feels that anything can happen to her, so she asks Purvi to make a confession video exposing Monisha.

RV hits Painter and asks him who hired him to harm Harleen. Before RV can get an answer, Painter runs away. RV vows to dig the truth and find the culprit. On the other hand, Dushyant and Monisha learn about Netra’s escape, leaving them worried. Dushyant sends Monisha to RV’s house to handle the situation if Netra comes. On the other hand, Purvi helps Netra escape safely from the goons. Netra expresses her gratitude for saving her. Purvi decides to expose Monisha soon.

Will Purvi and RV be able to expose Monisha?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).