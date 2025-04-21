Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Purvi Donates Blood To Prarthana, Raunak Finds Prarthana’s Real Mother

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major drama and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) doubts that Purvi is Prarthana’s (Pranali Rathod) mother, and he sends a DNA sample to find the truth.

In the upcoming episode of Prarthana, Prarthana is in danger after her massive accident. As she becomes serious, the nurse asks Purvi and Raunak to arrange blood for Prarthana. Purvi reveals that her blood group matches Prarthana’s, and she volunteers to save her.

Purvi donates her blood to Prarthana, saving her life. On the other hand, Raunak finds a big truth. The nurse comes to Raunak and hands him Prarthana’s DNA report. Purvi looks worried for Prarthana and cries. Raunak discovers Purvi has been away from her daughter for the past twenty years, and Prarthana is Purvi Malhotra’s daughter.

How will Raunak reunite Purvi with her real daughter?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.