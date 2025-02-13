Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Purvi Gives Birth To A Girl Child, Will RV Find About Her?

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last eleven years with interesting twists and turns. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma) indulge in romantic moments which Monisha oversees, making her jealous.

In the upcoming episode, Monisha shakes hands with Jasbir and Armaan. Somehow, she manages to take Purvi out of the house and tries to attack her. Purvi runs to save herself. On the other hand, RV tirelessly searches for Purvi. However, Monisha kills her by shooting her gun with a note to end her chapter with RV. Hearing the gunshots, RV is devastated.

As Purvi falls down the cliff, she manages to survive and gives birth to a baby girl. She leaves the baby girl in a temple, praying Mata Rani to save RV and her daughter. The next day, the priest of the temple finds the baby and holds her in his hands. His wife joins him and as they find her in the temple, the priest names her Prarthna, hinting at a new beginning.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).