Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Purvi Stops RV’s Wedding, Exposes Netra’s True Face

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years and continues to rank in the top in the TRP ratings. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. RV (Abrar Qazi), helpless with the situation, goes to marry Netra. Jasbir and Monisha tie Purvi (Rachi Sharma) in a room while Diya calls Khushi to accompany her in saving Purvi.

In the upcoming episode, Khushi arrives at the wedding and taunts RV for his decision. She tells him that she will see him later but first goes to find Purvi. The wedding festivities begin, and as RV and Netra stand for ‘Sath Phera, ‘ housemates worry about RV. Jasbir comes down to see Netra and RV’s wedding while Khushi and Diya search for Purvi in every room.

Monisha expresses her wish to marry RV, and Purvi somehow unties her hands and hits Monisha. She runs from there, and Monisha tries to catch her. Jasbir is impressed with Purvi’s smartness. As he comes to catch Purvi, Khushi hits him, warning him to stay away from Purvi. Purvi comes downstairs running and stops at the wedding. She highlights that Netra is a liar, and she lied that RV molested her, but he never did that. The reporter asks Purvi how she will prove that, and Purvi says that she has proof in her phone, which will clear everything up.

