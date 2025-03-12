Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak And Prarthana’s Growing Friendship Leaves Smita Worried

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been ruling over hearts for the last ten years and continues to run successfully with the new leads Raunak (Akshay Bindra) and Prarthana (Pranali Rathod). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Seema requests Raunak to stay away from Prarthana and not keep any relationship with her as this is the best for both of them. On the other hand, Vihaan vows to seek revenge on Gayatri and her sister, Prarthana.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana comes to see Raunak and finds out if he is fine or not. As Prarthana comes, Raunak is shocked. He loves the way Prarthana expresses her worries, and their chemistry grows. However, Raunak asks Prarthana to relax, as he is all good.

As Prarthana leaves, Raunak stops her, leaving her worried. Raunak shows Prarthana her anklet, asking her if it belongs to her. Prarthana takes the anklet with a big smile on her face. Both look into each other’s eyes, which Smita overhears upstairs. Smita is worried, witnessing the growing friendship between the two.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.