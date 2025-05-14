Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Brings Divorce Papers For Prarthana And Shivansh

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last eleven years with nail-biting twists and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the production house Balaji Telefilms. Shivansh marries Prarthana (Pranali Rathod), which leaves Raunak devastated. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) plans to bring Prarthana back into his life

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, viewers will witness a big twist. Shivansh, who married Pratarna to take revenge, now gives an ultimatum to his mother Smita. On the other hand, Raunak is completely shattered.

Meanwhile, Bua Maa tells Smita, ‘The past never goes away, it always comes back.’ Hearing this from Bua Maa, Smita gets scared and also gets angry. She does not understand what to do now.

Shivansh has announced in front of the family that Prarthana is now his wife. But Raunak is not ready to accept this marriage. He warns Shivansh that he will ruin his reception and will never let him be happy.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Smita asks Bua Maa where is her brother’s son? To which Bua Maa says, ‘It’s been 18 years… it would have been better if you had asked earlier.’

On the other hand, Raunak brings the divorce papers and gives them to Shivansh and tells Prarthana, ‘Now you will be free.’

Now the question is, will Shivansh sign these divorce papers?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.