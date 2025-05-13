Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Destroys Shivansh’s Reception

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, you will see a high-voltage drama. Shivansh has married Prarthana as per the revenge plan, and now he gives an ultimatum to his mother, Smita. On the other hand, Raunak is all broken.

In this matter, Bua Maa comes in and tells Smita, ‘The Past is never gone, it comes back’. After listening to Bua Maa, Smita is scared and furious. She doesn’t know what to do next.

Shivansh has announced to his family that he is married to Prarthana and now they are husband and wife.

But Raunak hasn’t accepted that Prarthana is now married to Shivansh, he warns Shivansh that he will destroy his reception, he won’t let him stay happy ever.

Will Raunak destroy the reception?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.