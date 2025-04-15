Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak To Marry Prarthana – Will Harsh Get Exposed In Front Of Payal?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been ruling for the last ten years with major dramas and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) hit Bhavesh amidst the wedding ceremony. On the other hand, Ketki gets Payal’s boyfriend Rocky kidnapped as he comes to stop Payal’s marriage.

In the upcoming episode, Raunak replaces Bhavesh as Prarthana’s (Pranali Rathod) groom and sits in the mandap to marry her. Meanwhile, he receives a call from Harsh, which puts him in danger. Prarthana looks at him suspiciously, and Bhavesh’s mother takes Raunak’s call. Prarthana is upset and worried.

As Bhavesh’s mother answers Harsh’s call, Harsh asks her about Raunak. Bhavesh’s mother is shocked. On the other hand, Payal doubts Harsh, who is sitting disguised as Raunak. As he turns back, Payal sees Harsh’s face, leaving her shocked. At the same time, Harsh gets worried during the intense moments.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.