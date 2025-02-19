Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak’s Birthday Celebration Begins, Prarthana Becomes Happy

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience with interesting twists and turns for the last eleven years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. RV and Purvi’s daughter Prarthana grow up after years. She is beautiful, soft-spoken, and simple but is uneducated. She sings with her father at the temple.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) comes to Raunak’s (Akshay Bindra) house for a big birthday celebration. As Raunak is not at home, his mother, played by Gurdeep Kholi, asks everyone to gather. She raises a toast and goes to cut the cake. But Raunak enters the scene and stops his mother, highlighting that if he is heard, why anyone will take his place?

As Ranuka enters, joining his hands, Prarthana becomes happy. With his unique entry, Raunak grabs everyone’s attention. Later, Raunak takes Prarthana for dinner, where she asks for Dal Khichdi. Then, Raunak brings her to a dhaba, and they enjoy a fun time.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluw lia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.