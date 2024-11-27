Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV Accepts Sahil’s Demand, Jassie Plans His Accident

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The show has been entertaining the audience for the past ten years with interesting ups and downs in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). Monisha warns Sahil before he meets with RV and Purvi.

In the upcoming episode, Jassie calls Sahil and warns him not to do anything against him. Sahil refuses to obey Jassie’s orders and cuts the calls. RV expresses his feelings for Purvi, and they come close in an emotional moment, which Monisha oversees and gets jealous of. He contacts Matthew and asks him to protect him today, as enemies may attack him at any time. Monisha gets worried about the situation.

RV stops Sahil and requests to reveal the truth. He assures him that this time he will not stab him, but Sahil has to share every detail and also who asked Netra to make false allegations against him. On the other hand, Jassie conspires to kill Sahil. He makes an accident scenario.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).