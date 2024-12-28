Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV Breaks Up With Monisha, Purvi Warns Arman

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. RV (Abrar Qazi) returns home from the hospital. Harleen prohibits Monisha from performing aarti, calling her an outsider. Monisha fumes in anger and vows to eliminate Purvi from his life. RV and Purvi come close in a candid conversation.

In the upcoming episode, Monisha decides to clarify things. She comes to RV and asks him about her and his relationship. Monisha asks him what he thinks about their love and what plans he has for that. In an intense moment, RV tells Monisha everything between him and her is over now, and they are just friends. Hearing this, Monisha is heartbroken and shocked. She stays silent with this unexpected reply.

On the other hand, Purvi decides to stand up for her sister, Khushi. She comes home to meet her husband. Purvi warns Armab that if he does anything wrong with Khushi, she will not spare him. She threatens him with jail if he raises his hand on her again. Arman is shocked by Purvi’s confrontation and looks angrily at Khushi.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).