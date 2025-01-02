Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV Expresses Gratitude To Purvi, Indirectly Taunts Khushi

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. Harman allows Khushi to enter the house, and Vaishali taunts her and asks her to leave. Harleen tells Harman that she doesn’t want Khushi around her family due to her past deeds. Monisha expresses her concern to Deepika about RV’s (Abrar Qazi) love for Khushi. She highlights that she cannot fight with Khushi for RV.

In the upcoming episode, Netra agrees to help Purvi (Rachi Sharma), revealing that Monisha was involved with her in the conspiracy. She tells her to think about the deal, and then she can help her. RV expresses gratitude to Purvi and tells her that she is very good. RV shares that he is lucky to have her in his life. In a romantic moment, RV and Purvi come close with a heartfelt confession.

However, Khushi intervenes and meets RV and Purvi. Purvi asks her about her well-being. On the other hand, RV taunts Khushi indirectly, highlighting that he wishes he had never met a few people in his life. Khushi is hurt, and she feels guilty for hurting RV, who loves her so much.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).