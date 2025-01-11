Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV Vows To Be With Purvi, Khushi Leaves Monisha Worried

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the past ten years with interesting dramas and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Harleen saves Purvi from jail. RV (Abrar Qazi) consoles Purvi (Rachi Sharma), but Monisha gets jealous.

In the upcoming episode, RV and Purvi bring Harleen back home. Purvi takes care of Harleen and gives her medicine. Harleen feels good, and RV adores Purvi. On the other hand, Monisha becomes furious and throws stuff here and there. Dushyant slaps her, bringing her in a sense. Dushyant reveals that RV is still in love with Khushi, as whenever Khushi comes to him, he feels something and stays quiet. This fact leaves Monisha worried.

Later, Khushi comes to meet Purvi and enters the house. RV sees Khushi in front of him, but he decides not to react much, and their silence sparks curiosity. Upon the ongoing situation, RV expresses his feelings to Purvi, highlighting that he is with her and will forever be with her. Purvi gets emotional when she receives love and care from RV and looks at him lovingly.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).