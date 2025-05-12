Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Shivansh Decides To Leave Prarthana – How Will She React?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last eleven years with nail-biting twists and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the production house Balaji Telefilms. Shivansh marries Prarthana (Pranali Rathod), which leaves Raunak devastated. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) plans to bring Prarthana back into his life.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana is upset as she fails to find the reason Shivansh married her. Meanwhile, Gayatri arrives and questions Prarthana about whatever happened to her. Prarthana immediately accepts her destiny. She tells Gayatri that she is destined to become Shivansh’s wife and accepts this.

On the other hand, Shivansh’s Buamaa supports his decision to seek revenge from Smita. She tells him that he will have to ditch Prarthana after Shivansh takes revenge on Smita during the reception ceremony. Prarthana, standing near the door, overhears this, which shocks her.

How will Prarthana react to this big truth about Shivansh?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.