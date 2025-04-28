Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Shivansh Insults Smita, Prarthana & Raunak Shocked

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the viewers with major ups and downs for the last eleven years. The show continues to rule over hearts. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Shivansh saves Prarthana and Gayatri as they fall in danger. He brings them back to the Zaveri house.

In the upcoming episode, Payal comes to Prarthana and Raunak’s house. She confronts Prarthana for stealing Raunak from her and asks her if she wishes to steal Raunak from her. Prarthana clarifies that whatever is happening is God’s plan and that she has no hidden intentions.

On the other hand, Smita goes to bless Shivansh, but he misbehaves with her. He insults Smita, telling her that seeking blessings from others is good for him, but he doesn’t want Smita’s blessings. Smita is shocked by Shivansh’s rude behavior, while Prarthana is clueless, and Raunak is shocked.

How will Raunak react to Shivansh’s behavior towards Smita?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.