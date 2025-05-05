Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Shivansh To Marry Prarthana; Can Raunak Stop This Wedding?

Zee TV’s iconic show Kumkum Bhagya continues to delve into the evolving love story of Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) and Raunak (Akshay Dev Bindra), ushering in a new era filled with emotional turmoil, layered characters, and gripping narratives.

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, you will see a high-voltage drama as Shivansh kidnaps Raunak and tries to marry Prarthana.

As per the previous episode, Raunak was supposed to marry Prarthana but now Shivansh gives an injection to Raunak and kidnaps him and hides him in the cupboard wearing Groom’s outfit and covering his face.

Even Smita is involved in this Plan, as she is unaware of Shivansh being her son, but Shivansh has another plan against Smita.

In all this chaos, Raunak gets furious beats the goons and runs towards Mandap.

Will Raunak escape and marry Prarthana?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.