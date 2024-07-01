Kumkum Bhagya Serial Twist: Harleen’s Heart Melts For Purvi, Monisha Gets Jealous

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, the audience has witnessed major ups and downs with the gripping storylines in the past few episodes. According to the previous episode, RV (Abrar Qazi) and Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) save everyone from the goons while Purvi (Rachi Sharma) is still stuck with the bomb jacket. RV asks Purvi to believe him, and he cuts the wire to defuse the bomb. RV and Purvi come out of the hotel safely. Soon, the housemates welcome RV and Purvi.

In the upcoming episode, you will see everyone is happy that RV and Purvi are safe. Harleen gets worried about RV’s wound. But she feels that RV is safe because of Purvi, as she kept a fast for him, and even in the worst condition, she didn’t give up. Harleen’s heart melts for Purvi, and she has started feeling positive about her. Witnessing all this, Monisha gets jealous.

On the other hand, Harleen decides to hold a Puja for RV. Later, RV goes into the room where Purvi insists on applying medicine to his wounds, but he denies it. Then Purvi takes charge of RV and asks him to sit quietly. Soon, Monisha comes to RV’s room, and when she witnesses his closeness with Purvi, she gets jealous and leaves.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).