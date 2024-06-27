Kumkum Bhagya Serial Twist: Prachi Begs Ranbir To Save Purvi, Tanisha Shocked

Zee TV‘s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen nail-biting twists and dramas over the past few days. As per the previous episode, the hotel becomes foggy due to a gas leak, and the hostages start running as the goons lose their grip. Taking advantage of the situation, RV (Abrar Qazi) runs with Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and takes her to a room. While Purvi’s condition deteriorates, she asks RV if she can trust him, and he agrees. However, Purvi is in a bomb jacket, and in an attempt to defuse the bomb, RV taps the button.

In the surprising turn of incidents, in the upcoming episode, you will see Purvi and RV trapped in a critical situation where Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) cries bitterly. As she spots Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), who attempts to save everyone, she begs him to save her daughter Purvi as she doesn’t have anyone except for her daughters Khushi and Purvi. Further, she shares she has no idea how Purvi always falls into such a trap. Ranbir consoles Prachi, calling Purvi his daughter and creating a close moment. When Ranbir holds Prachi’s hand, giving her assurance, his second wife, Tanisha, oversees the two, getting shocked by the incident.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).