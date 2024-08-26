Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya, the audience will see an interesting twist when the grandmother discovers Monisha's truth.

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV television show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging dramas with Neha returning in RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi’s (Rachi Sharma) life. Purvi and RV express their feelings for each other. Purvi worries about RV and wonders how she can help RV escape this situation. Soon, Neha enters the house, revealing that she has come to bond with her future in-laws. Not only that, Neha leaves everyone shocked, sharing that RV will have to prove that he really will marry her, and for that, he will have to divorce Purvi.

In the upcoming episode, the housemates ask Neha to give them some time to get things done. Neha politely gives them until the evening. Neha threatens RV and Purvi that if they don’t get divorced by evening, she will arrest RV and Purvi again. Hearing this, they get surprised, while the family members get distressed.

Later, Neha leaves there, and she meets Monisha outside the house. Monisha becomes happy with Neha’s perfect execution of the plan, and she hugs her out of happiness. Standing far from them, RV’s grandmother oversees all of this. As Monisha enters the house, grandmother shares that Neha has pissed the family so much does she have any idea about it in an intense tone. Monisha, surprised by grandmother’s reaction, questions why she is saying all those things. The grandmother reveals that because she knows Monisha is with Neha in this plan, leaving Monisha in deep shock. Monisha gets exposed in front of RV’s grandmother.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).