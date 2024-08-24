Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya, the audience will see an interesting twist when Jassie dreams of marrying Purvi.

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya keeps the audience on the edge of their seats with the nail-biting twists and turns. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the show chronicles the love story of Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV (Abrar Qazi). Jassie warns Monisha about Purvi’s doubt about her. He asks her to move out, but Monisha somehow covers her truth. Later, Purvi confronts Monisha and questions her connection with Jassie. Monisha denies any involvement with Jassie or Neha. However, Monisha taunts Purvi and clarifies that RV belongs to her.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi decides to find out who is behind Neha. Purvi meets RV, and in an emotional moment, Purvi shares her concern that someone is trying to frame RV in this situation, leaving RV in a deep shock. On the other hand, Khushi gets tensed about Purvi and expresses her feelings that she never wanted Purvi to get married to RV, but since she has married, she will have to handle the ups and downs of her marriage.

While Jassie plans against RV and Purvi, he dreams about getting married to Purvi. Taking Purvi’s photo in his hand, he expresses his wish to put kumkum on her forehead and make her his official wife.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).