Kumkum Bhagya Serial Upcoming Story: Purvi Exposes Monisha, Blames Her For Ruining RV’s Life

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, keeps the audience on the edge of their seats with gripping storylines and mind-blowing dramas in the lives of Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV (Abrar Qazi). Purvi confronts Monisha for her wrongdoings. She reveals that Neha has revealed the truth: that she has asked her to enter RV’s life, which creates chaos. However, Monisha denies all the allegations and intimidates Purvi, highlighting that she has made RV.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi takes a stand and brings Monisha in front of everyone. She unveils Monisha’s true colors, but Monisha warns Purvi. They indulge in a heated argument, during which Monisha insults Purvi, and RV stops her. Purvi reveals that Monisha has betrayed everyone, leaving Dipika angry, and she warns Purvi.

Purvi reveals that Monisha has planted Neha in RV’s life, and she finds the truth by Neha herself. Purvi shares with RV that he knows they spiked Neha’s drink, and then she will only speak the truth now. So Neha revealed that Monisha is behind all this, leaving everyone shocked. At the same time, Monisha fumes anger and asks Purvi to prove the allegations against her, and Purvi shares that she has proof against her, creating an intense situation.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).