Kumkum Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Harleen Orders Purvi To Leave Her House, Monisha Conspires

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama with RV’s (Abrar Qazi) arrest and Purvi’s (Rachi Sharma) accident. RV gets upset with Purvi as she leaves him in a low phase. However, Purvi, after recovering from her accident, rushes to see RV in jail. However, RV talks rudely to Purvi and asks her to leave. On the other hand, the constable reveals that Purvi met with an accident on her way to the jail, leaving RV shocked and guilty. Later, Jassi instigates RV, teasing him to marry Purvi, while Monisha plans against Purvi.

In the upcoming episode, Monisha conspires against Purvi to permanently remove her from RV’s life. As soon as Purvi comes home, Monisha asks her to leave the house as she is the reason behind all the chaos. Harleen also bashes Purvi, saying it’s time for her to leave RV and this house for a lifetime. Purvi, sobbing, denies Harleen’s order. Monisha intensifies the scene, stating that RV doesn’t need Purvi anymore. But Purvi stays firm in her decision, saying that RV needs his wife’s support the most.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).