Kumkum Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Purvi Comes To Meet Neha, Monisha Tensed

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. The audience has seen major twists with RV getting arrested for molesting Neha Singh. Purvi (Rachi Sharma) meets RV (Abrar Qazi) in jail and assures him to prove him innocent. On the other hand, Harleen decides to throw Purvi out of the house. However, RV’s grandfather and father take Purvi’s side and support her in proving RV innocent.

In the surprising turn of events, you will see Purvi decides to meet Neha Singh to analyze the truth. Monisha meets Neha, and they talk about their further plan. Amidst Monisha and Neha’s planning, the bell rings. Neha considers it a milkman, but after opening the door, she gets shocked. Neha sees Purvi, while Monisha is unaware of her presence.

Acknowledging Purvi’s arrival, Monisha hides herself, and Neha plays the victim card. It seems Neha did not talk to Purvi. Later, Purvi comes to meet Neha again with RV’s father. RV’s father tries to convince Neha that RV is a good boy and things might have happened in a drunk state. But Purvi takes a stand and confronts Neha. She reveals there must be some misunderstanding as RV did nothing like that. Soon, Neha and Purvi indulge in an argument. But RV’s father calms down both. He questions Neha if she needs anything. Neha revealed that she wanted a job, which is why she contacted him. Then RV’s father gives Neha a suitcase full of money, but she denies taking it.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).