Kumkum Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Purvi’s Masterplan Leaves Neha In Tough Spot, RV Clueless

Ekta Kapoor, under her production house Balaji Telefilms, produced Zee TV’s popular show, Kumkum Bhagya. The audience sees major ups and downs in the married life of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). Purvi, during the press conference, announces that she will divorce RV and get him engaged to Neha. But Neha refuses to marry RV, leaving everyone shocked. Purvi questions Neha and asks her to tell the truth. But Neha runs away. Then Purvi reveals that Neha is later, and she accused RV of fake molestation. Purvi’s stunts shock everyone. Monisha thinks it’s a better chance to get rid of Purvi, but Khushi decides to fight for her sister.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi decides to win this case on her way to Neha’s house in any situation. Purvi meets Neha, emphasizing that the media is against her and that she will have to marry RV, or things will turn against her. Neha gets confused and Purvi gives her one day time. On the other hand, Monisha plans to marry RV after Purvi gives a divorce to RV.

Later, Purvi returns home, where RV questions her decision to divorce. Purvi reveals that this was the only way to prove RV innocent. RV asks Purvi about her next step, upon which she begs for some time, after which everyone will get to know what will happen, leaving RV distressed.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation)